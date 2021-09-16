Methode Electronics to Present at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, LED lighting and power distribution applications, will present at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, September 23 at 10:45 a.m. EDT.



A simultaneous webcast can be accessed through the company’s website, www.methode.com, by selecting the Investors page. The webcast will also be archived on the same Investors page.