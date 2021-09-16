Rapid7 Announces Redemption of All of Its Outstanding Convertible Senior Notes due 2023

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (“Rapid7”) (Nasdaq: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that it issued a notice of redemption for all $45,352,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2023 (the “notes”). The redemption date shall be November 30, 2021. The redemption price with respect to any redeemed note shall equal 100% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, from August 15, 2021, to, but not including, the redemption date. On the redemption date, the redemption price will become due and payable upon each note to be redeemed, and interest thereon, if any, shall cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.

The notes may be converted by holders at any time before 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on November 29, 2021 (the “conversion deadline date”). The conversion rate is equal to 24.0460 shares of common stock of Rapid7 per $1,000 principal amount of the notes. Pursuant to the indenture governing the notes, the conversion rate will be increased by 0.0022 additional shares per $1,000 principal amount of the notes for conversions prior to 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on the conversion deadline date. Rapid7 has elected to settle any conversions of the notes during the redemption period by a combination of cash and shares of Common Stock, with a specified dollar amount per $1,000 principal amount of notes equal to $1,000.