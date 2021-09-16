Viad Corp Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI), a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and live events and marketing experiences, announced today that Steve Moster, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the following conferences in September 2021:

Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference, September 22, 2021

Steve Moster will deliver a presentation on Wednesday, September 22nd at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time and be available for investor meetings. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available through the "Investors" section of our website for a limited time.

Wells Fargo 4th Annual Consumer Conference, September 23, 2021

Steve Moster will be available for investor meetings at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, Dana Point, California.

An updated investor presentation will be posted on our website at www.viad.com by Wednesday, September 22nd at 8 a.m. Eastern Time.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI), a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and live events and marketing experiences, generates revenue and shareholder value through two businesses: Pursuit and GES. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, Reykjavik, and Las Vegas, as well as a new experience in development in Toronto. Pursuit’s collection includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers. Our business strategy focuses on providing superior experiential services to our customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005825/en/