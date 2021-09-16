checkAd

HNST ALERT Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead The Honest Company, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 22:10  |  15   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Honest Company’s May 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”) have until November 15, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Honest Company class action lawsuit. The Honest Company class action lawsuit charges Honest Company, certain of its officers and directors, and the underwriters of the IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. The Honest Company class action lawsuit was filed on September 15, 2021 in the Central District of California.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Honest Company class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Honest Company class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than November 15, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Honest Company class action lawsuit alleges that Honest Company’s Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted that: (i) prior to the IPO, Honest Company’s results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in its Diapers and Wipes as well as Household and Wellness product categories; (ii) at the time of the IPO, Honest Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products; (iii) as a result, Honest Company’s financial results would likely be adversely impacted; and (iv) as such, defendants’ positive statements about Honest Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Approximately two months after the IPO, on August 13, 2021, Honest Company reported a net loss of $20 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to a net loss of only $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Honest Company also disclosed that its revenue grew only 3% as compared to the second quarter of 2020, because it was negatively impacted by “an estimated $3.7 million COVID-19 stock-up impact primarily in Diapers and Wipes in the prior year period.” Honest Company also disclosed that its Diapers and Wipes product category revenue declined 2% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Honest Company further disclosed that “Household and Wellness revenue declined 6% from the second quarter of 2020 as consumer and customer demand for sanitization products decreased as consumers became vaccinated and customers managed heavy levels of inventory.” On this news, Honest Company’s stock price fell approximately 28%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Honest Company common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Honest Company class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Honest Company class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Honest Company class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Honest Company class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit https://www.rgrdlaw.com/firm.html for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

The Honest Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HNST ALERT Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead The Honest Company, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
J.P. Morgan Supports Alipay to Provide Card Payment Services for Alibaba.com in the U.S.
Nutanix, Inc. Announces Private Convertible Exchange and Subscription Transactions of $575 Million ...
Vicarious Surgical Business Combination Approved; Stock to Begin Trading on the New York Stock ...
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) on Behalf of ...
WATERDROP SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Vifor Pharma and Travere Therapeutics announce licensing agreement for the commercialization of ...
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
AdvanSix Appoints Gena C. Lovett to Board of Directors
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:35 UhrThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20:00 UhrINVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04:00 UhrHNST CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Honest Company, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21The Honest Company Announces Appointment of Pete Gerstberger to Chief Digital and Strategy Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21HONEST COMPANY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Honest Company, Inc. on Behalf of Honest Company Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten