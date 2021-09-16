checkAd

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced that it plans to report third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4, 2021, and host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 5, 2021, to discuss the results.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial 877-407-9039, and participants from outside the U.S. should dial 201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the Investor Information section of the Company's website at ir.applehospitalityreit.com.

A replay of the call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 5, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 26, 2021. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 412-317-6671, and the passcode is 13723118. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
 Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 215 hotels with approximately 28,100 guest rooms located in 85 markets throughout 35 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company’s portfolio consists of 94 Marriott-branded hotels, 115 Hilton-branded hotels, four Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases by email, visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

