CTO Realty Growth Announces Recent Disposition Activity

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) announced today that it has sold four single tenant properties for approximately $75.3 million at a weighted average exit cap rate of 5.0% during the third quarter of 2021. The completed dispositions include the following transactions:

