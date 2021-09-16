CTO Realty Growth Announces Recent Disposition Activity
SELLS WELLS FARGO OFFICE BUILDING IN RALEIGH, NC FOR $63.0 MILLION
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) announced today that it has sold four single tenant properties for approximately
$75.3 million at a weighted average exit cap rate of 5.0% during the third quarter of 2021. The completed dispositions include the following transactions:
|Property
|City & State
|Closing Date
|Price
|Cap Rate
|Wells Fargo Office Complex
|Raleigh, NC
|September 16, 2021
|$63.0 million
|5.1%
|Fogo de Chão(1)
|Jacksonville, FL
|September 2, 2021
|$4.7 million
|5.3%
|JPMorgan Chase Bank(2)
|Chandler, AZ
|July 27, 2021
|$4.7 million
|4.2%
|Chick-fil-A(2)
|Chandler, AZ
|July 14, 2021
|$2.9 million
|4.5%
(1) The property is an outparcel at The Strand at St. Johns Town Center, the Company’s multi-tenant retail property located in Jacksonville, Florida.
