Frontier Communications to Present at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that John Stratton, Executive Chairman, and Nick Jeffery, President and Chief Executive Officer, are scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 8:50 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website https://investor.frontier.com.

About Frontier Communications
 Frontier Communications offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed Internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. Frontier Business offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.



