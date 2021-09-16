Linus Digital Finance AG successfully places capital increase from authorised capital and sets number of new shares and placement price

Disclaimer

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN FULL OR IN EXCERPTS, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING WOULD BE UNLAWFULBerlin, 16 September 2021 - Today, the Management Board of Linus Digital Finance AG (also the "Company") successfully placed the new shares from the capital increase from authorised capital in a private placement in the amount of 350,000 shares. The placement price was set at EUR 37.50 per new share. The share capital will therefore be increased from currently EUR 6,056,666.00 to EUR 6,406,666.00 by issuing 350,000 new no-par value bearer shares. The Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately EUR 13.1 million from the capital increase. The new shares carry dividend rights from 1 January 2021.This publication is for informational purposes only and is directed only at non-U.S. persons who are located outside the United States of America (the "United States"). The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state of the United States and the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws. No public offering of any securities referred to herein is being made in the United States. This publication of inside information is not a prospectus. Subject to certain exceptions from the Securities Act, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.