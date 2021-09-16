American Tower to Present at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Tom Bartlett, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 9:40 a.m. ET. A live webcast link for the event will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 214,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005658/en/