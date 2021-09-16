checkAd

Salesforce to Hold Annual Investor Day on September 23, 2021

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that it will hold its annual Investor Day on Thursday, Sept. 23 beginning at 8:00 a.m. (PT) / 11:00 a.m. (ET).

The live broadcast and on-demand replay will be available at www.salesforce.com/investorday2021 and at www.salesforce.com/investor. An investor presentation accompanying the program will also be made available at www.salesforce.com/investor at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT on Sept. 23, 2021.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CRM.” For more information, please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

Wertpapier


