Kopin to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Event

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, announced today that Mr. Richard Sneider, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor event:

Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, September 22, at 2:30pm ET (11:30am PT)

A Live Webcast of the event will be made available on the investor relations portion of Kopin's website at https://www.kopin.com/investor-events/.