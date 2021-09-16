Board Approves New and Interim Investment Sub-Advisory Agreements for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF, First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today that, in light of the anticipated closing of the Transaction described below, the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III (the “Trust”) voted to approve a new investment sub-advisory agreement with Horizon Investments, LLC (“Horizon”) for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSE Arca: HUSV), First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSE Arca: HDMV) and First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSE Arca: HSMV) (each a “Fund” and collectively, the “Funds”), subject to shareholder approval. Each Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and a series of the Trust. Horizon, which has served as the investment sub-advisor to each Fund since its inception, has entered into an agreement pursuant to which ACP Horizon Holdings, L.P., an entity affiliated with Altamont Capital Partners, a private investment firm located in Palo Alto, California, will acquire a majority ownership interest in Horizon (the “Transaction”). Subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, the Transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 (the “Closing”).

The Closing may operate as an “assignment” (as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended) of, for each Fund, the applicable existing investment sub-advisory agreement with Horizon (each a “Current Sub-Advisory Agreement” and collectively, the “Current Sub-Advisory Agreements”), which may result in the automatic termination of the Current Sub-Advisory Agreements in accordance with their respective terms. Therefore, in anticipation of the Closing, the Board approved a new investment sub-advisory agreement (the “New Sub-Advisory Agreement”) among the Trust, on behalf of each Fund, FTA and Horizon. The New Sub-Advisory Agreement will be submitted to shareholders of each Fund for approval at a joint special meeting of shareholders of the Funds that is expected to be held in the fourth quarter of 2021. There can be no assurance that the shareholders of a Fund will vote to approve the New Sub-Advisory Agreement for their Fund. In addition, to avoid any interruption of investment sub-advisory services for a Fund if the Closing occurs prior to receipt of shareholder approval of the New Sub-Advisory Agreement, the Board approved interim investment sub-advisory agreements with Horizon which would be effective upon the Closing and remain in effect for a maximum period of 150 days.