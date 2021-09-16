checkAd

Board Approves New and Interim Investment Sub-Advisory Agreements for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF, First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 22:30  |  38   |   |   

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today that, in light of the anticipated closing of the Transaction described below, the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III (the “Trust”) voted to approve a new investment sub-advisory agreement with Horizon Investments, LLC (“Horizon”) for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSE Arca: HUSV), First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSE Arca: HDMV) and First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSE Arca: HSMV) (each a “Fund” and collectively, the “Funds”), subject to shareholder approval. Each Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and a series of the Trust. Horizon, which has served as the investment sub-advisor to each Fund since its inception, has entered into an agreement pursuant to which ACP Horizon Holdings, L.P., an entity affiliated with Altamont Capital Partners, a private investment firm located in Palo Alto, California, will acquire a majority ownership interest in Horizon (the “Transaction”). Subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, the Transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 (the “Closing”).

The Closing may operate as an “assignment” (as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended) of, for each Fund, the applicable existing investment sub-advisory agreement with Horizon (each a “Current Sub-Advisory Agreement” and collectively, the “Current Sub-Advisory Agreements”), which may result in the automatic termination of the Current Sub-Advisory Agreements in accordance with their respective terms. Therefore, in anticipation of the Closing, the Board approved a new investment sub-advisory agreement (the “New Sub-Advisory Agreement”) among the Trust, on behalf of each Fund, FTA and Horizon. The New Sub-Advisory Agreement will be submitted to shareholders of each Fund for approval at a joint special meeting of shareholders of the Funds that is expected to be held in the fourth quarter of 2021. There can be no assurance that the shareholders of a Fund will vote to approve the New Sub-Advisory Agreement for their Fund. In addition, to avoid any interruption of investment sub-advisory services for a Fund if the Closing occurs prior to receipt of shareholder approval of the New Sub-Advisory Agreement, the Board approved interim investment sub-advisory agreements with Horizon which would be effective upon the Closing and remain in effect for a maximum period of 150 days.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Board Approves New and Interim Investment Sub-Advisory Agreements for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF, First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today that, in light of the anticipated closing of the Transaction described below, the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III (the “Trust”) voted to approve a new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
J.P. Morgan Supports Alipay to Provide Card Payment Services for Alibaba.com in the U.S.
Nutanix, Inc. Announces Private Convertible Exchange and Subscription Transactions of $575 Million ...
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) on Behalf of ...
WATERDROP SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
HNST CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Honest Company, Inc.
Vifor Pharma and Travere Therapeutics announce licensing agreement for the commercialization of ...
SEE Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
AdvanSix Appoints Gena C. Lovett to Board of Directors
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering