ATN Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on Oct. 8, 2021, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2021.



