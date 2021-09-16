Archer Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. to Become A Publicly Traded Company

Archer Aviation Inc. announced today that it has closed its business combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) (“Atlas Crest”), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon the completion of the transaction, Atlas Crest changed its name to “Archer Aviation Inc.” Archer’s common stock and warrants will commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on September 17, 2021, under the ticker symbols “ACHR” and “ACHR WS”, respectively.

Brett Adcock, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Archer, said, “Today marks a great moment for the Archer team and we are excited to push forward with additional capital as we pursue our goal of bringing our urban air mobility network vision to life.” Michael Spellacy, CEO of Atlas Crest, added, “We are pleased to have reached this important milestone in closing our transaction with Archer. With the proceeds from this transaction, Archer is entering the public markets from a position of financial and competitive strength to accomplish their mission of revolutionizing the future of urban transportation.”

The Business Combination generated approximately $857.6 million of gross proceeds, including $600 million of proceeds from the PIPE which will help fund Archer's vision of bringing an electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL) to market and launching an urban air mobility network.

Advisors

Moelis & Company LLC served as exclusive placement agent on the PIPE. Barclays Capital Inc. served as exclusive financial and capital markets advisor to Archer. Moelis & Company LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Atlas Crest. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as exclusive capital markets advisor to Atlas Crest. Duff & Phelps, LLC provided a fairness opinion in connection with the transaction to the Atlas Crest board of directors. Cooley LLP served as legal advisor to Archer. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Atlas Crest.

About Archer

Archer’s mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archer’s goal is to move people throughout the world's cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer's team is based in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.