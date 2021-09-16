T-Mobile US Appoints Mark W. Nelson as New Executive Vice President and General Counsel

With deep expertise in regulatory and global antitrust matters as well as in U.S. civil litigation, Nelson is one of the most highly regarded lawyers in Washington, D.C. He will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Mike Sievert and have offices in Bellevue, Wash., and Washington, D.C. The company also shared that its Board of Directors has elected Broady Hodder, senior vice president of corporate governance and strategic transactions, as its corporate secretary, reporting to Nelson.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today that Mark W. Nelson will join the company as executive vice president and general counsel in October. Nelson was named to the position as current General Counsel Dave Miller announced his retirement after 26 years with T-Mobile. Miller will be retiring from the company on April 1, 2022.

“When Dave approached me about his retirement, I knew we had incredibly big shoes to fill and with Mark we have definitely found the right legal mind for the job. He has been a trusted partner and counselor for many of us at T-Mobile for years, and we are thrilled that he’ll be bringing his years of experience supporting our business and others in-house to T-Mobile as a member of our senior leadership team during this exciting growth period for the company,” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. “Mark has already played a critical role in so many defining moments for the Un-carrier, and we look forward to him continuing to help Team Magenta write our next chapter.”

Having practiced law for over 25 years at Cleary Gottlieb, Nelson joins T-Mobile with a broad range of experience in merger work and antitrust counseling, civil and criminal litigation, and regulatory proceedings before federal and state government agencies. Nelson is distinguished as one of the nation’s leading antitrust lawyers and litigators by Chambers, Benchmark Litigation, and Legal 500, among other publications. Notably, he has been counsel to T-Mobile US for the past two decades and has advised the company on a variety of matters, including T-Mobile US’s acquisition of MetroPCS and its merger with Sprint, for which Nelson was recognized by The American Lawyer as both “Dealmaker of the Year” and “Litigator of the Week.” Nelson received a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University.