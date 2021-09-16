checkAd

T-Mobile US Appoints Mark W. Nelson as New Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 22:53  |  40   |   |   

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today that Mark W. Nelson will join the company as executive vice president and general counsel in October. Nelson was named to the position as current General Counsel Dave Miller announced his retirement after 26 years with T-Mobile. Miller will be retiring from the company on April 1, 2022.

With deep expertise in regulatory and global antitrust matters as well as in U.S. civil litigation, Nelson is one of the most highly regarded lawyers in Washington, D.C. He will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Mike Sievert and have offices in Bellevue, Wash., and Washington, D.C. The company also shared that its Board of Directors has elected Broady Hodder, senior vice president of corporate governance and strategic transactions, as its corporate secretary, reporting to Nelson.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu T-Mobile US!
Long
Basispreis 117,67€
Hebel 12,25
Ask 0,98
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 136,73€
Hebel 12,08
Ask 0,69
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“When Dave approached me about his retirement, I knew we had incredibly big shoes to fill and with Mark we have definitely found the right legal mind for the job. He has been a trusted partner and counselor for many of us at T-Mobile for years, and we are thrilled that he’ll be bringing his years of experience supporting our business and others in-house to T-Mobile as a member of our senior leadership team during this exciting growth period for the company,” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. “Mark has already played a critical role in so many defining moments for the Un-carrier, and we look forward to him continuing to help Team Magenta write our next chapter.”

Having practiced law for over 25 years at Cleary Gottlieb, Nelson joins T-Mobile with a broad range of experience in merger work and antitrust counseling, civil and criminal litigation, and regulatory proceedings before federal and state government agencies. Nelson is distinguished as one of the nation’s leading antitrust lawyers and litigators by Chambers, Benchmark Litigation, and Legal 500, among other publications. Notably, he has been counsel to T-Mobile US for the past two decades and has advised the company on a variety of matters, including T-Mobile US’s acquisition of MetroPCS and its merger with Sprint, for which Nelson was recognized by The American Lawyer as both “Dealmaker of the Year” and “Litigator of the Week.” Nelson received a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University.

Seite 1 von 2
T-Mobile US Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

T-Mobile US Appoints Mark W. Nelson as New Executive Vice President and General Counsel T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today that Mark W. Nelson will join the company as executive vice president and general counsel in October. Nelson was named to the position as current General Counsel Dave Miller announced his retirement …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
J.P. Morgan Supports Alipay to Provide Card Payment Services for Alibaba.com in the U.S.
Nutanix, Inc. Announces Private Convertible Exchange and Subscription Transactions of $575 Million ...
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) on Behalf of ...
WATERDROP SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
HNST CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Honest Company, Inc.
Vifor Pharma and Travere Therapeutics announce licensing agreement for the commercialization of ...
SEE Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
AdvanSix Appoints Gena C. Lovett to Board of Directors
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:03 UhrT-Mobile Adds In-Store Repairs and More Device Protection Benefits for Customers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21T-Mobile is Turning First Responder Smartphones into Body Cams with Latest Partnership
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to T-Mobile With “Forever Upgrade”
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile Coming to Walmart
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Telekom-Aktien nach Softbank-Deal weiter auf Talfahrt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Telekom-Aktie: Softbank steigt zum zweitgrößten privaten Aktionär auf
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
09.09.21T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the BofA 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21T-Mobile Continues to Take the 5G Crown in Latest Network Reports
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21CREDIT SUISSE stuft T-Mobile US auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen