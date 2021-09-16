AVCtechnologies Announces Significant Debt Reduction and Increased Equity Float from Conversion of Debentures, and Renewed Focus on Additional Investment in Cloud Technology

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVCT) (“AVCtechnologies” or the “Company”) announced today that as a result of the decision by the Company’s Board of Directors to explore strategic alternatives announced April 7, 2021, the Board has authorized the Company to focus its strategy on acquisitions and organic growth in its cloud technologies business as well as to explore strategic opportunities for its IT solutions business, including the planned divestiture of Computex Technology Group (Computex). The process that was established upon receipt of the previously announced non-binding proposal did not result in the submission of a definitive offer. The Company believes that the change will allow the Company to optimize resource allocation, focus on core competencies, and improve its ability to invest in areas of maximal growth potential. The Company expects that the proceeds from any potential sale transaction will be used to further deleverage the balance sheet and provide working capital.



AVCtechnologies acquired Kandy, a cloud-based, real-time communications platform offering proprietary UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS capabilities, in December 2020 amidst increasing demand by businesses shifting their operations to cloud-based infrastructure, security, and communications, the pace of which has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kandy platform also includes pre-built customer engagement tools based on WebRTC technology that provide secure, highly scalable, white-labeled services to a comprehensive roster of globally recognized customers, including AT&T, City of Los Angeles, IBM, and Etisalat.

Darrell J. Mays, AVCtechnologies CEO, said, “We are excited to pursue this next step in our comprehensive plan for acquisitive and organic growth, as well as enhance the focus of the Kandy business to meet the needs of its customers.”

Additionally, AVCtechnologies is pleased to announce that it has completed the conversion of $133.9 million of outstanding debentures into 38.8 million common shares which have been registered for resale, significantly increasing its equity float. The planned debenture conversion was previously announced on July 22, 2021.

“Both the decision by the Board to actively seek strategic acquisitions to complement Kandy’s cloud platform and the completed debentures conversion underscores our commitment to ensuring our goals are aligned with the shareholders' best interests as we work to drive the business forward,” said Larry Mock, Chairman of the Board at AVCtechnologies.