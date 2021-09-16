ADT to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), the most trusted brand in smart home and small business security, announced today that Jim DeVries, ADT’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. DeVries will participate in a fireside chat, which will begin at approximately 11:20 AM EDT.



A live webcast of the virtual event, as well as a replay following the presentation, will be available through the ADT investor relations website at investor.adt.com.