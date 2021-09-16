checkAd

Green Impact Ventures A/S - delisting, new capital injection, communication and stock trading in the future

Company Announcement no. 80
Vejle, the 16. September 2021

INSIDER INFORMATION

Green Impact Ventures A/S is delisted from Nasdaq First North on 17.9.2021.

Statement by Director Toke Reedtz, “Nasdaqs decision to suspent and now delist the Company, is a clear violation of section 108 of the Capital Markets Act 1., which states that a listed company can neither be suspended nor delisted if there is only a probability that it is to the significant detriment of the investors in the company .. It is further stated in the press that the company should have committed several infringements and harmed the investors' interest in the market. This can be completely rejected with reference to the reasons stated in company announcement no. 76. and further point out that the Company has instead been instrumental in attracting new listings to First North. The fact is that there have never been so many listed companies on Nasdaq First North as now.

Following the IPO in mid-2019, we have been hit by production challenges in the transition from the development of a product to the initiation of automated production in Denmark, at the same time as the Board of Directors chose to spread the company to several industries too quickly and lastly the effects of Covid-19. Should I point out today three more individual actions that have had an enormous impact on the outcome we are now facing, then in my opinion it is the following:

1. That our cornerstone investor, Hebo Danmark Holding ApS, sells all their shares, at a time incomprehensible to the company, and against what was the intention of the collaboration, which actually destroyed the company's market value and thus defacto the investors' values ​​(a loss of approx. DKK 400 million) by overflowing the market with shares, of course with very large profits for Hebo Danmark Holding ApS and;

2. Nasdaq stopped the listing of Aquaturu A/S, despite the fact that all agreements were in place with Nasdaq and partners around the listing, including certified advisor Tofte & Co, and that the company had completed the entire IPO process. At that time, based on the clear expectation of an upcoming listing, the company had invested millions in the organization as well as to external consultants and despite the fact that the company had sold half of the offering (25 MDKK) at a market value of 170 MDKK, Nasdaq chose anyway to stop the listing. That action threw Waturu Holding A/S into a sea of ​​negative events, which meant that investors lost confidence in the management and which meant that the operating company Waturu ApS lost orders for millions of DKK, which Nasdaq was aware of and which thus put Waturu Holding A/S under enormous pressure and;

