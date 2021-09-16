Methanex Announces a 5% Share Repurchase Program

John Floren, President and CEO of Methanex commented, “We are pleased to announce a new share repurchase program which builds on our long track record of returning excess cash to shareholders. Our strong financial position and a continuing robust methanol price environment enable us to generate meaningful cash flow to maintain our business, fund the remaining capital costs for our Geismar 3 project and return excess cash to shareholders.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (the “Company” or “Methanex”) (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) whereby the Company will purchase for cancellation up to 3,810,464 common shares ("Shares"), representing 5% of the 76,209,280 Shares issued and outstanding as of September 16, 2021. Purchases under the NCIB will commence on September 24, 2021 and end no later than September 23, 2022. Purchases will be made from time to time at the then current market price of the Shares and all Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

Purchases pursuant to the NCIB will be made on the open market through the facilities of the NASDAQ Global Select Market (“NASDAQ”) and alternative trading systems in the United States pursuant to Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Subject to certain exceptions for block purchases, daily repurchases under the program through the NASDAQ and alternative trading systems in the United States will not exceed 25% of the Company’s average daily trading volume for the four week period preceding the date of purchase. The Company has entered into an automatic securities purchase plan with its broker in connection with purchases to be made under the program.

