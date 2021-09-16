FOX News Digital Claims Number One Spot in Multiplatform Minutes and Multiplatform Views During August

checkAd

FOX News Digital earned the top spot in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views in August, reaching nearly 1.8 billion multiplatform views and approximately 3.7 billion multiplatform minutes, according to Comscore. In the most recent month of August, the digital network surpassed CNN.com in multiplatform minutes for the sixth consecutive month and outperformed all other news brands in the news competitive set. FOX News Digital delivered more than 94 million multiplatform unique visitors. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App drove close to 7.3 million unique visitors in August, beating out CNN in the category for the fourth straight month.*

Breaking news coverage surrounding the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, led by FOX News Channel’s national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin and foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, helped drive FOX News Digital to its second best month of the year, following January 2021. Total minutes spent across the platform grew 25 percent, with page views increasing 15 percent compared to July 2021. Media initiates were also up 22 percent while unique devices saw a 12 percent increase from the month prior, according to Adobe Analytics.

For the 84th consecutive month, FOX News remained the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram), driving over 55.9 million total social interactions. FOX News was also the top-performer in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors, with over 25.4 million Facebook interactions and over 28.7 million on Instagram, according to Socialbakers. Notably, August 2021 marked FOX News Digital’s second highest-rated month ever in Instagram interactions. FOX News also reigned as the top news outlet in YouTube video views, with over 343.3 million, up 46 percent year over year, delivering the network’s highest month ever in YouTube video views. FOX Business topped the business competition in the category with over 31.3 million views.

Additionally, during the most recent month of August, FOXBusiness.com saw increases month-over-month, delivering 116 million multiplatform views (+5 percent over July 2021), and 191 million multiplatform minutes. For the 11th month in a row, the business network surpassed Forbes.com in multiplatform minutes, and also saw 22.2 million multiplatform unique visitors for the month. **

AUGUST 2021 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Minutes
 FOX News Digital – 3,656,000,000 (down 24 percent vs. August 2020)
CNN.com – 2,537,000,000 (down 44 percent vs. August 2020)

Multi-Platform Total Views
 FOX News Digital – 1,800,000,000 (down 9 percent vs. August 2020)
CNN.com –1,572,000,000 (down 33 percent vs. August 2020)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors
 FOX News Digital – 94,342,000 (down 21 percent vs. August 2020)
CNN.com – 137,262,000 (down 19 percent vs. August 2020)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the upcoming AVOD platform FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 19 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

