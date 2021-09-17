checkAd

Combination of Balstilimab Plus Zalifrelimab Doubles Responses in 2L Cervical Cancer in Data to Be Presented at ESMO

  • Objective response rate of 33% and median duration of response not reached with 19.4 months median follow-up in PD-L1+ tumors; expands benefit of anti-PD-1 alone
  • Improved responses seen across all histology subgroups including populations of patients unresponsive to other therapies
  • Dr. David O’Malley to present data in an oral presentation on Sept. 19th

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today presented final results from the Bal/Zal combination study at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Conference 2021 in an abstract titled Balstilimab (anti-PD-1) in combination with zalifrelimab (anti-CTLA-4): final results from a Phase 2 study in patients (pts) with recurrent/metastatic (R/M) cervical cancer (CC).

The data are being presented by lead investigator Dr. David O’Malley, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine and the Director of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology, The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James).

“With a median follow-up of almost 2 years, the Bal/Zal combination showed high response rates, durable clinical activity, and promising overall survival results”, said Steven O’Day, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Agenus. “Furthermore, later this year we expect to present new data on our next-generation CTLA-4 inhibitor AGEN1181, which we expect to further define the positive role this combination strategy could have in addressing unmet needs for cancer patients.”

The Phase 2 trial was conducted in 155 patients with recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer (R/M CC) which has limited effective treatment options and disproportionately affects younger women. In the 125 evaluable patients, the objective response rate (ORR) in all patients was 26%, with 9% of patients achieving a complete response, and 17% of patients achieving a partial response. The median duration of response (DoR) was not reached after a 19.4-month median follow-up. Notably, responses were also observed in the PD-L1 negative and adenocarcinoma populations, with 9% of both patient groups achieving an ORR. Based on these observations, we predict more than half of the patients to be alive beyond 12 months*.

