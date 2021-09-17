checkAd

Sight Sciences Files Lawsuit Against Ivantis for Patent Infringement

Sight Sciences Seeks Injunction Related to Hydrus Microstent’s Infringement

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGHT) today announced that it filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court in Delaware against Ivantis, Inc. for infringement of U.S. Patent Numbers 8,287,482, 9,370,443, 9,486,361, and 10,314,742. These patents describe and claim devices and methods for reducing intraocular pressure in the eye.

Sight Sciences’ complaint seeks an injunction to prevent the infringing manufacture, use and sale of the Hydrus Microstent, along with money damages for past infringement. “We filed this lawsuit to protect and defend our commercial, market and intellectual property leadership positions within the field of canalicular glaucoma surgery,” said Paul Badawi, co-founder and CEO of Sight Sciences, and co-inventor of the patents-in-suit.

Since 2006, Sight Sciences has been innovating in circumferential glaucoma surgery (implantable and non-implantable). Its extensive patent portfolio covers many approaches to circumferential glaucoma surgery, including, but not limited to, canalicular scaffolding implants, canaloplasty and trabeculotomy devices and methods, and methods of drug delivery within the canal.

About Sight Sciences
Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions intended to transform standards of care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI Surgical System is a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The Company’s TearCare System is commercially available today as a wearable, office-based thermal eyelid technology that enables the controlled application of localized heat to the eyelids. TearCare is in development for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of evaporative dry eye, the primary form of dry eye disease which is the number one reason for a patient visit to an eyecare provider. For more information, visit www.sightsciences.com.

