EVgo Launches EVgo Rewards Program Nationwide for EV Drivers

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced the launch of EVgo Rewards, a customer loyalty program providing EV drivers the opportunity to earn points towards free fast charging sessions when they charge at EVgo locations. The launch follows a successful pilot program with more than 4,000 customers, making EVgo the first nationwide public EV charging network to offer a rewards program for its expanding customer base.

“EVgo customers’ #1 suggestion for us is to create more EVgo stations. And once we build them, those very same customers using our chargers are helping to fuel our rapid growth and expansion across America – and we’re excited to reward that. EVgo Rewards says thank you to EV drivers for charging with EVgo, for promoting transportation electrification on social media, and for just celebrating another birthday as an EV driver,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “EVgo customers are local heroes in addressing climate change in their own lives and we all should share in the rewards for that."