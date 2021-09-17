checkAd

EVgo Launches EVgo Rewards Program Nationwide for EV Drivers

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced the launch of EVgo Rewards, a customer loyalty program providing EV drivers the opportunity to earn points towards free fast charging sessions when they charge at EVgo locations. The launch follows a successful pilot program with more than 4,000 customers, making EVgo the first nationwide public EV charging network to offer a rewards program for its expanding customer base.

“EVgo customers’ #1 suggestion for us is to create more EVgo stations. And once we build them, those very same customers using our chargers are helping to fuel our rapid growth and expansion across America – and we’re excited to reward that. EVgo Rewards says thank you to EV drivers for charging with EVgo, for promoting transportation electrification on social media, and for just celebrating another birthday as an EV driver,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “EVgo customers are local heroes in addressing climate change in their own lives and we all should share in the rewards for that."

How EVgo Rewards Works

The EVgo Rewards program, launching today, will allow EVgo customers to be enrolled into the program automatically as it rolls out nationwide. Members receive five points for every dollar they spend charging their car with EVgo, and have the opportunity to get extra points for liking and sharing EVgo’s social posts, by visiting the EVgo Rewards website, for being a member on their birthday, and other activities designed to surprise and delight EVgo drivers. When customers reach 2,000 points with EVgo Rewards, they’ll receive a free fast charging session, equivalent to $10 charging credit, with EVgo. Members can visit the EVgo Rewards page to check their balance and redeem their points.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states and more than 275,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

