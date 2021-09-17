Cutera, Inc. to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference at 1:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.cutera.com and will be available for replay following the event.