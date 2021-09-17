checkAd

153 Start-ups nehmen am Innovationsprogramm der Winter-Runden 2021 von Plug and Play teil

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
17.09.2021, 03:00  |  16   |   |   

Sunnyvale, Kalifornien (ots/PRNewswire) - Plug and Play (https://c212.net/c/link
/?t=0&l=de&o=3293059-1&h=1955081483&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3
D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3293059-1%26h%3D4143477253%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.pluga
ndplaytechcenter.com%252F%26a%3DPlug%2Band%2BPlay&a=Plug+and+Play) hat 153
Start-ups zur Teilnahme an seinen Winter-Runden 2021 ausgewählt. Die Unternehmen
werden an einem der folgenden Programme teilnehmen, die bis November laufen: htt
ps://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3293059-1&h=414750910&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%
2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3293059-1%26h%3D805061802%26u%3Dhttps%253A%
252F%252Fwww.plugandplaytechcenter.com%252Fenergy%252F%26a%3DEnergy&a=Energy ,
Enterprise Tech (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3293059-1&h=1082234314&u=ht
tps%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3293059-1%26h%3D330493
6967%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.plugandplaytechcenter.com%252Fenterprise%252F
%26a%3DEnterprise%2BTech&a=Enterprise+Tech) , https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&
o=3293059-1&h=3611580168&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den
%26o%3D3293059-1%26h%3D4288904192%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.plugandplaytechc
enter.com%252Ffintech%252F%26a%3DFintech&a=Fintech , https://c212.net/c/link/?t=
0&l=de&o=3293059-1&h=2350815712&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%2
6l%3Den%26o%3D3293059-1%26h%3D3366933242%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.plugandpl
aytechcenter.com%252Fhealth%252F%26a%3DHealth&a=Health , https://c212.net/c/link
/?t=0&l=de&o=3293059-1&h=2444377687&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3
D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3293059-1%26h%3D578436050%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.plugan
dplaytechcenter.com%252Finsurtech-innovation%252F%26a%3DInsurtech&a=Insurtech ,
Internet of Things (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3293059-1&h=1616132382&u
=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3293059-1%26h%3D286
2576102%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.plugandplaytechcenter.com%252Finternet-of-
things%252F%26a%3DInternet%2Bof%2BThings&a=Internet+of+Things) , https://c212.ne
t/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3293059-1&h=4281903919&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%
2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3293059-1%26h%3D3954764309%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fw
ww.plugandplaytechcenter.com%252Fmobility%252F%26a%3DMobility&a=Mobility , Real
Estate & Construction (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=de&o=3293059-1&h=324952270
&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3293059-1%26h%3D4
193729884%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.plugandplaytechcenter.com%252Freal-estat
e-tech%252F%26a%3DReal%2BEstate%2B%2526%2BConstruction&a=Real+Estate+%26+Constru
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

153 Start-ups nehmen am Innovationsprogramm der Winter-Runden 2021 von Plug and Play teil Plug and Play (https://c212.net/c/link /?t=0&l=de&o=3293059-1&h=1955081483&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3 D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3293059-1%26h%3D4143477253%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.pluga …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGQ: Relaunch zentraler Lehrgänge zum Qualitätsmanagement - Enge Orientierung an aktuellen ...
BKK-Studie: Mehr Hitzekollapse, Borreliose, Pollenallergien und Hautkrebs durch Klimawandel
"Climate Justice - Let's Do It Fair" / Die GEPA startet zur Fairen Woche europäische Klimagerechtigkeitskampagne / Neu: Aktionsprodukt vegane Klimaschokolade mit Dattelsüße: #Choco4Change vegan (FOTO)
Neues Headquarter der NEW WORK SE: NEW WORK Harbour öffnet die Pforten (FOTO)
Studie der Finanztip Stiftung offenbart große Defizite bei praktischem Finanzwissen in ...
World InsurTech Report 2021: Beispielloser Zugang zu Investmentkapital beschleunigt die Reife von InsurTechs und damit ihre ...
Europe's leading mobility platform FREE NOW increases BEV tours by 71% in 2021
Mobiles Bezahlen: Wie es funktioniert und was man beachten sollte / norisbank gibt Tipps rund um das mobile Bezahlen
Eröffnung am 21. Oktober: Das Summit One Vanderbilt, das beeindruckendste Observatoriumserlebnis der Welt, startet heute den ...
Neues BFH-Urteil ermöglicht Steuersparmodell mit vermieteter Immobilie (FOTO)
Titel
Grünes Licht für ILA Berlin 2022 (FOTO)
Expertentipp: Zur optimalen Risikolebensversicherung in nur vier Schritten
PwC-Wasserstoffrechner zeigt, ab wann sich H2-Anwendungen rentieren
Eleva erreicht industriellen Produktionsmaßstab und bereitet sich auf die klinische ...
DGQ: Relaunch zentraler Lehrgänge zum Qualitätsmanagement - Enge Orientierung an aktuellen ...
Gesetzliche Unfallversicherung: Hinweise zum Umgang mit Geimpften und Genesenen im Betrieb
Michael Krupp folgt Jürgen Eckert als Vorstandsvorsitzender der Degussa Bank
ALDI unterstützt Absatz von Schweinefleisch
Cuprum Coin: 'Die Kryptowährung der Zukunft' im Wert von 60 Milliarden US-Dollar wird bald ...
Neuer CFO übernimmt Mitte 2022 / Telerik Schischmanow folgt auf Dr. Christian Mielsch im ...
Titel
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Internationales PwC-Netzwerk gibt Strategie-Update bekannt: PwC Deutschland stellt bis 2024 bis zu 10.000 neue Mitarbeitende ein
Grünes Licht für ILA Berlin 2022 (FOTO)
Quirin Privatbank AG: Halbjahresergebnis mehr als verdoppelt (FOTO)
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
Mario Stefek - als Arbeitgeber attraktiv werden und die richtigen Mitarbeiter anziehen
Bit2Me sammelt in nur 59 Sekunden 5 Millionen Euro in der ersten Phase seines ICOs
Expertentipp: Zur optimalen Risikolebensversicherung in nur vier Schritten
Porsche, MetLife, CVS Health und David Horsager sind Headliner des Global Online-SAFe® Summit ...
Agri Terra übernimmt Indusur
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03:03 UhrPetroTal Announces Completion of 8H Horizontal Well With Record Production of Nearly 8,000 Barrels of Oil Per Day
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03:00 UhrKampf gegen Macrons Impfdiktat & Salvini-Prozess verschoben – TE Wecker am 17. September 2021
Tichys Einblick | Kommentare
02:56 UhrTrava.Finance stärkt Consumer Lending Pools mit erhöhter Unterstützung für sieben neue Assets
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
02:44 UhrHOME BANCSHARES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Home BancShares, Inc. - HOMB
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02:37 UhrGREENSKY INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GreenSky, Inc. - GSKY
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02:30 UhrBizClik Media Group veranstaltet den zweiten Tag von Technology, AI, Cyber Live
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
02:25 UhrHONEST COMPANY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against The Honest Company, Inc. - HNST
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02:23 UhrEnableX präsentiert App Visual Builder, ein Tool zur Vereinfachung der Entwicklung und Anpassung von Video-Meeting-Apps
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
02:20 UhrProman begrüßt den Vorstoß Großbritanniens, die Schifffahrt bis 2050 völlig emissionsfrei zu machen
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
02:19 UhrJunshi Biosciences and Coherus to Present Positive Progression Free Survival and Overall Survival Results from JUPITER-06, a Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Toripalimab in Combination with Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment for Advanced Esophageal Squ
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten