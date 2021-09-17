checkAd

Great Western Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – GWB

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 05:13  |  19   |   |   

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is fair to Great Western shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Great Western shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of First Interstate Class A common stock for each Great Western share they own. Following completion of the transaction, Great Western shareholders will collectively own 43% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Great Western shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Great Western and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Great Western shareholders; (2) determine whether First Interstate is underpaying for Great Western; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Great Western shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Great Western shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Great Western shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Great Western Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Great Western Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – GWB Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is fair to Great Western shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Great …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
J.P. Morgan Supports Alipay to Provide Card Payment Services for Alibaba.com in the U.S.
Elastic Announces ElasticON Global Virtual Conference, Oct. 5 - 7, 2021
Philip Morris International Announces Unconditional Offer for Vectura Group PLC
Vifor Pharma and Travere Therapeutics announce licensing agreement for the commercialization of ...
Archer Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. to ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
Moderna Announces Health Canada Approves its COVID-19 Vaccine
CARMAT Receives Final Approval From the Patient Protection Committee for the Use of the Commercial ...
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
AdvanSix Appoints Gena C. Lovett to Board of Directors
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.09.21First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. and Great Western Bancorp, Inc. to Join Forces
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten