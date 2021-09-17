Ceridian partners with PwC in Mauritius to drive Enterprise-Wide Human Capital Management Transformation

Trusted by more than 5,100 customers globally, Ceridian applies modern technology to help HR and business leaders create value in a fluid, always-on workplace. Organisations benefit from a single solution for HCM that combines HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management.

EBÈNE, Mauritius, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, and PwC Mauritius announced an alliance where PwC Mauritius will provide consultation and implementation services to organisations seeking to optimise their operations through Ceridian’s award-winning HCM platform, Dayforce.

“PwC is one of the leading providers of consulting services to some of the world’s largest enterprises. Through this strategic partnership, PwC will help organisations seamlessly integrate our modern Dayforce platform into their technology ecosystems, while delivering enhanced choice, scale, and innovation,” said Raja Nucho, Senior Vice President and Chief Partner Officer, Ceridian. “We’re thrilled to partner with PwC to deliver shared knowledge, industry expertise, and best-in-class services to our mutual customers.”

Ceridian’s collaboration with PwC Mauritius is part of the Ceridian Partner Network, through which businesses can access holistic services to modernise their HCM processes. System integrator partners combine their Ceridian expertise with deep advisory services to provide expert guidance on organisational, functional, and process development at the industry, regional, or global level.

“We’re excited to work with PwC Mauritius to help organisations transform their human capital management processes for a redefined future of work,” said Vidia Mooneegan, Managing Director, Ceridian Mauritius. “Our partnership will help businesses to modernise their operations to meet the increasingly borderless, fluid, and on-demand nature of work.”

“The global collaboration between Ceridian and PwC has reached the African continent, and it’s a privilege that the regional market expansion will be driven from Mauritius. As we help our clients prepare their organisation for the future of work and address challenges of the workforce of the future, we are collaborating with world class solution partners like Ceridian to accelerate our clients’ business transformation, and build sustainable solutions for them,” said Jean-Pierre Young, PwC Mauritius Advisory Leader.

Ceridian’s system integrator network delivers a world-class buying and service experience from beginning to end. With a focus on customers, it provides clear expectations at each stage of engagement alongside tight integration across stakeholders.

Learn more about the Ceridian Partner Network here: https://www.ceridian.com/partners.



About Ceridian



Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better.



Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce , our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimise management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organisations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian .



Media Contact:

Fahd Pasha

647.417.2136

Fahd.pasha@ceridian.com

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 157 countries with over 276,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services.

PwC in Mauritius is recognised as a thought leader and a change initiator, where more than 300 professional staff combine the resources of our global network with detailed knowledge of local issues. We favour an industry approach to serve a large number of companies doing business in Mauritius, ranging from multinationals, a cross section of local businesses, to public institutions. Find out more by visiting us at www.pwc.com/mu.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

2021 PwC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Ariane Serret

+230 57473121

ariane.serret@pwc.com

Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d44cc48-beec-48fa ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b62f277-68ed-4521 ...