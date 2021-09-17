Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Veon Says Eric Aas Bought 100,000 ADRs (PLX AI) – Veon says Erik Aas, the CEO of Banglalink, bought 100,000 ADRs on NASDAQ.Total value of share purchase about USD 220,000



