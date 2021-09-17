checkAd

Basilea presents full safety and efficacy data set on derazantinib in patients with FGFR2 fusion-positive iCCA at ESMO congress

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.09.2021, 07:15  |  53   |   |   

 –      Progression-free survival (PFS) of derazantinib monotherapy
increased to eight months

Basel, Switzerland, September 17, 2021

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today the reporting of the updated efficacy and safety results from cohort 1 of the phase 2 study FIDES-01, which evaluated its fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, derazantinib, in patients with FGFR2 fusion-positive advanced or metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), a type of bile duct cancer, at the Congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), taking place as a virtual meeting from 16 to 21 September 2021.

Patients with advanced iCCA have a poor prognosis. With the current chemotherapy standard-of-care, the median overall survival is less than one year.1

Cohort 1 of FIDES-01 enrolled 103 iCCA patients with confirmed FGFR2 fusions.2 Since the reporting of first topline results in early February 2021, more patient follow-up data has been obtained, showing improvements in efficacy outcomes over time. At the cut-off date in early August, for the data presented at the ESMO congress, the disease control rate (DCR) was 75.7%, including 22 patients with a partial response as the best objective response, corresponding to an objective response rate (ORR) of 21.4%. Importantly, the progression-free survival (PFS) further increased to 8.0 months (previously: 7.8 months). The time to progression (TTP) with derazantinib was 8.1 months and thus markedly longer when compared to a TTP of only 4.5 months with the previous anti-cancer treatment the patients had received prior to entering the study.
Median overall survival was 15.9 months, with follow-up ongoing. As reported at ESMO, derazantinib had a notably well manageable adverse event profile, with a low incidence of class effects such as nail toxicities, stomatitis, hand-foot syndrome and retinal effects.

Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, said: “The further improved efficacy data and confirmed good safety and tolerability profile presented at ESMO are very encouraging and further strengthen the evidence for the efficacy of derazantinib and its differentiation in iCCA to other FGFR inhibitors from a safety perspective.”

Derazantinib ePoster at ESMO Congress 2021,
published on September 16
–  Derazantinib for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma harboring FGFR2 fusions/rearrangements: Primary results from the Phase 2 study FIDES-01 – M. Droz dit Busset, W. L. Shaib, K. Mody, N. Personeni, N. Damjanov, W. P. Harris, F. Bergamo, G. Brandi, G. Masi, T. Halfdanarson, V. Tam, L. W. Goff, J. Knox, A. Hollebecque, T. Macarulla Mercade, F. Cantero, M. Saulay, S. Braun, M. Javle, M. Borad; abstract 47P

For further information please visit esmo.org/meetings/esmo-congress-2021.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Basilea presents full safety and efficacy data set on derazantinib in patients with FGFR2 fusion-positive iCCA at ESMO congress  –      Progression-free survival (PFS) of derazantinib monotherapy increased to eight months Basel, Switzerland, September 17, 2021 Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today the reporting of the updated efficacy and safety results …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Successful completion of Lille Prinsen appraisal wells on the Utsira High in the Norwegian North ...
BTS acquires Netmind to expand its portfolio of agile and digital transformation solutions
Gold’n Futures Announces Engagement of GoldSpot Discoveries for Its Hercules Gold Project in ...
DZS and Freedom Fibre to Bring High-Performance Fiber Access to Over 130,000 New TalkTalk ...
Early redemption of the bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares ...
Repligen Announces Agreement to Acquire Avitide Inc.
Kelly Launches Program to Connect Job Seekers Who Have a Criminal Record with Companies in Need of ...
Healthpeak Properties Selects View Smart Windows for Second Large-Scale Development in San Diego
Autolus Therapeutics provides an update on its manufacturing facility in Stevenage, UK
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...