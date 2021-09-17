Basilea presents full safety and efficacy data set on derazantinib in patients with FGFR2 fusion-positive iCCA at ESMO congress

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today the reporting of the updated efficacy and safety results from cohort 1 of the phase 2 study FIDES-01, which evaluated its fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, derazantinib, in patients with FGFR2 fusion-positive advanced or metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), a type of bile duct cancer, at the Congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), taking place as a virtual meeting from 16 to 21 September 2021.

Patients with advanced iCCA have a poor prognosis. With the current chemotherapy standard-of-care, the median overall survival is less than one year.1

Cohort 1 of FIDES-01 enrolled 103 iCCA patients with confirmed FGFR2 fusions.2 Since the reporting of first topline results in early February 2021, more patient follow-up data has been obtained, showing improvements in efficacy outcomes over time. At the cut-off date in early August, for the data presented at the ESMO congress, the disease control rate (DCR) was 75.7%, including 22 patients with a partial response as the best objective response, corresponding to an objective response rate (ORR) of 21.4%. Importantly, the progression-free survival (PFS) further increased to 8.0 months (previously: 7.8 months). The time to progression (TTP) with derazantinib was 8.1 months and thus markedly longer when compared to a TTP of only 4.5 months with the previous anti-cancer treatment the patients had received prior to entering the study.

Median overall survival was 15.9 months, with follow-up ongoing. As reported at ESMO, derazantinib had a notably well manageable adverse event profile, with a low incidence of class effects such as nail toxicities, stomatitis, hand-foot syndrome and retinal effects.

Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, said: “The further improved efficacy data and confirmed good safety and tolerability profile presented at ESMO are very encouraging and further strengthen the evidence for the efficacy of derazantinib and its differentiation in iCCA to other FGFR inhibitors from a safety perspective.”

Derazantinib ePoster at ESMO Congress 2021,

published on September 16 – Derazantinib for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma harboring FGFR2 fusions/rearrangements: Primary results from the Phase 2 study FIDES-01 – M. Droz dit Busset, W. L. Shaib, K. Mody, N. Personeni, N. Damjanov, W. P. Harris, F. Bergamo, G. Brandi, G. Masi, T. Halfdanarson, V. Tam, L. W. Goff, J. Knox, A. Hollebecque, T. Macarulla Mercade, F. Cantero, M. Saulay, S. Braun, M. Javle, M. Borad; abstract 47P

For further information please visit esmo.org/meetings/esmo-congress-2021.