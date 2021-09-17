The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 16 Sep 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 27.7457 £ 24.0437 Estimated MTD return 1.16 % 1.18 % Estimated YTD return 6.98 % 5.60 % Estimated ITD return 177.46 % 140.44 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 23.40 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -15.66 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -25.14 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A