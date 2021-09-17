checkAd

Aegon to repurchase shares to neutralize impact of 2021 interim dividend paid in shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 08:00   

Aegon announced today that it will repurchase common shares for an amount of EUR 96 million to neutralize the dilutive effect of its 2021 interim dividend paid in shares. These shares will be held as treasury shares and will be used to pay future dividends in shares.

Shareholders were given the opportunity to choose between receiving the 2021 interim dividend of EUR 0.08 per common share in cash or in shares. 58% of shareholders elected to receive the interim dividend in shares.

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The repurchase will commence on October 1, 2021 and is expected to be completed on or before October 26, 2021. Aegon will engage a third party to execute the transactions on its behalf. The common shares will be repurchased at a maximum of the average of the daily volume-weighted average prices during the repurchase period.

Weekly updates regarding the transactions will be available on aegon.com.

About Aegon

Aegon’s roots go back more than 175 years – to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world’s leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions, and asset management. Aegon’s purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com.

Forward-looking statements

The statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following are words that identify such forward-looking statements: aim, believe, estimate, target, intend, may, expect, anticipate, predict, project, counting on, plan, continue, want, forecast, goal, should, would, could, is confident, will, and similar expressions as they relate to Aegon. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Aegon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which merely reflect company expectations at the time of writing. Actual results may differ materially from expectations conveyed in forward-looking statements due to changes caused by various risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following:

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

