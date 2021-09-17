Regarding the public consultation on the methodology of the Networks segment

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 16 September 2021, National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter – NERC) released a draft amendment of the Methodology for determining the price ceiling for electricity transmission, distribution and public supply services (hereinafter – the Methodology) for public consultation ( link to the Methodology in Lithuanian).

It must be noted that the draft amendment of the Methodology currently released for public consultation is not approved yet – NERC will be conducting public consultations with stakeholders until 23 September 2021, during which the wording of the draft amendment of the Methodology may change, thus, at this stage, the impact of the draft amendment of the Methodology to the activities of AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” (hereinafter – ESO), a subsidiary of Ignitis Group, described below is preliminary.

According to the Group’s preliminary assessment, the draft amendment of the Methodology potentially indicates the following important regulatory environment changes that may impact the activities of ESO:

(1) The draft amendment of the Methodology sets out to change the scope of long-run average incremental cost (hereinafter – LRAIC) model applied to the electricity sector by, in essence, bringing the model closer to the calculation of return on investments and depreciation based on historical costs of non-current assets (Paragraph 11 of the draft amendment of the Methodology). According to a preliminary assessment, this change would lead to a decrease of the regulated asset base (RAB) of ESO by EUR 350–400 million;





(2) The provisions of the draft amendment of the Methodology allows to make a preliminary assumption that, when evaluating the results of the 2016–2021 regulatory period, the return on investments and depreciation during the period calculated by ESO would have to be adjusted to the amount calculated according to the actual scope of the investments during the period, i.e., before the historical costs of assets (Paragraph 23 of the draft amendment of the Methodology). According to a preliminary assessment, the impact of such recalculation (the amount by which the revenue level of the regulated activities of ESO would be reduced) would amount to approximately EUR 160 million;