checkAd

Regarding the public consultation on the methodology of the Networks segment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.09.2021, 08:00  |  42   |   |   

Regarding the public consultation on the methodology of the Networks segment for the new regulatory period

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 16 September 2021, National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter – NERC) released a draft amendment of the Methodology for determining the price ceiling for electricity transmission, distribution and public supply services (hereinafter – the Methodology) for public consultation (link to the Methodology in Lithuanian).

It must be noted that the draft amendment of the Methodology currently released for public consultation is not approved yet – NERC will be conducting public consultations with stakeholders until 23 September 2021, during which the wording of the draft amendment of the Methodology may change, thus, at this stage, the impact of the draft amendment of the Methodology to the activities of AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” (hereinafter – ESO), a subsidiary of Ignitis Group, described below is preliminary.

According to the Group’s preliminary assessment, the draft amendment of the Methodology potentially indicates the following important regulatory environment changes that may impact the activities of ESO:

      (1)   The draft amendment of the Methodology sets out to change the scope of long-run average incremental cost (hereinafter – LRAIC) model applied to the electricity sector by, in essence, bringing the model closer to the calculation of return on investments and depreciation based on historical costs of non-current assets (Paragraph 11 of the draft amendment of the Methodology). According to a preliminary assessment, this change would lead to a decrease of the regulated asset base (RAB) of ESO by EUR 350–400 million;

      (2)   The provisions of the draft amendment of the Methodology allows to make a preliminary assumption that, when evaluating the results of the 2016–2021 regulatory period, the return on investments and depreciation during the period calculated by ESO would have to be adjusted to the amount calculated according to the actual scope of the investments during the period, i.e., before the historical costs of assets (Paragraph 23 of the draft amendment of the Methodology). According to a preliminary assessment, the impact of such recalculation (the amount by which the revenue level of the regulated activities of ESO would be reduced) would amount to approximately EUR 160 million;

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Regarding the public consultation on the methodology of the Networks segment Regarding the public consultation on the methodology of the Networks segment for the new regulatory period AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 16 September 2021, National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter – NERC) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Gold’n Futures Announces Engagement of GoldSpot Discoveries for Its Hercules Gold Project in ...
Repligen Announces Agreement to Acquire Avitide Inc.
Kelly Launches Program to Connect Job Seekers Who Have a Criminal Record with Companies in Need of ...
Healthpeak Properties Selects View Smart Windows for Second Large-Scale Development in San Diego
Autolus Therapeutics provides an update on its manufacturing facility in Stevenage, UK
Instil Bio Presents Subset Analysis of Patients with Checkpoint-Refractory Advanced Melanoma from ...
ALX Oncology Announces Initiation of Investigator-Sponsored Trial of Evorpacept (ALX148) in ...
Chindata Group Participates in China’s First Green Power Transaction
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Emerging as Leader in Pursuit of More-Effective Hypertension Treatment
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...