checkAd

Lassila & Tikanoja plc Managers' transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.09.2021, 08:00  |  21   |   |   

Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Stock Exhange Release
17.9.2021 9.00 am

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Evald ja Hilda Nissin säätiö sr Legal Person
Position: Closely associated person
 
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Lassila, Sakari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
 
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028_20210916161559_2
     
Issuer
Name: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2021-09-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009010854
 
Volume: 119549
Unit price: 14.10000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 119549
Volume weighted average price: 14.10000 Euro

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi
President and CEO

Additional information:
Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810
Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,100 people. Net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 751.9 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. 

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.lt.fi/en





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lassila & Tikanoja plc Managers' transactions Lassila & Tikanoja plcStock Exhange Release17.9.2021 9.00 am Person subject to the notification requirementName:Evald ja Hilda Nissin säätiö srLegal PersonPosition:Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Gold’n Futures Announces Engagement of GoldSpot Discoveries for Its Hercules Gold Project in ...
Repligen Announces Agreement to Acquire Avitide Inc.
Kelly Launches Program to Connect Job Seekers Who Have a Criminal Record with Companies in Need of ...
Healthpeak Properties Selects View Smart Windows for Second Large-Scale Development in San Diego
Autolus Therapeutics provides an update on its manufacturing facility in Stevenage, UK
Instil Bio Presents Subset Analysis of Patients with Checkpoint-Refractory Advanced Melanoma from ...
ALX Oncology Announces Initiation of Investigator-Sponsored Trial of Evorpacept (ALX148) in ...
Chindata Group Participates in China’s First Green Power Transaction
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Emerging as Leader in Pursuit of More-Effective Hypertension Treatment
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...