Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock Exhange Release

17.9.2021 9.00 am

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Evald ja Hilda Nissin säätiö sr Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Lassila, Sakari Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Initial Notification Reference number: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028_20210916161559_2 Issuer Name: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028 Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-09-16 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009010854 Volume: 119549 Unit price: 14.10000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 119549 Volume weighted average price: 14.10000 Euro

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

Additional information:

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,100 people. Net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 751.9 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en