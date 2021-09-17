The setup in Switzerland is in line with HBC's international strategy, with Switzerland being widely recognized as a major biotech and life science hub. A presence in Switzerland will benefit HBC's partnerships with leading global players based in the country as well as enable HBC to offer talents and experienced professionals’ opportunities to engage with HBC outside of Norway.

The operations of HBC Switzerland GmbH will initially deliver services to HBC related to marketing, sales and organization development, and HBC is delighted that Dr. Schaffer will assume the position of CEO and lead the build-up of the operations in HBC Switzerland next to the development of the global ingredients business.

Dr Schaffer is a highly accomplished commercial leader with over 15 years’ experience at taking scientific ingredients to market. She began her career as Head of the Scientific Department of Lipoid GmbH after attaining her PhD in Physical Chemistry at the University of Regensburg in Germany. Following this, she joined AllessaChemie as a business development manager and then was swiftly promoted to Director of Marketing and Business Development before joining DKSH in 2011. For the last seven years she has held the position of VP of Global Pharmaceuticals Industry within DKSH, where she was responsible for 26 sales teams globally, four sourcing teams and several applications laboratories. Of note she was also responsible for the Animal nutrition line with the Performance materials division of DKSH as well as nutraceuticals in various Asian markets. As such, she brings a wealth of both technical know-how and commercial knowledge and relationships to help grow HBC’s business.

Dr Tanja Schaffer says: “I am very happy to join the great team of Hofseth Biocare and getting the opportunity to further develop the market for HBC’s innovative, sustainable and science-based products. I am looking very much forward to being part of the dynamic team and to bring HBC´s science to market. I believe the product have enormous market potential to be sold globally across multiple channels in both food applications and medical nutrition.“