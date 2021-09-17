Dometic Buys Igloo for USD 677 Million Autor: PLX AI | 17.09.2021, 08:02 | 30 | 0 | 0 17.09.2021, 08:02 | (PLX AI) – Dometic will acquire Igloo for USD 677 million, on a cash and debt free basis.Net sales of Igloo for the previous 12 months1 were USD 401 million (a growth of 24%), with an EBITDA margin of 10.1%Sales and cost synergies are expected to … (PLX AI) – Dometic will acquire Igloo for USD 677 million, on a cash and debt free basis.Net sales of Igloo for the previous 12 months1 were USD 401 million (a growth of 24%), with an EBITDA margin of 10.1%Sales and cost synergies are expected to … (PLX AI) – Dometic will acquire Igloo for USD 677 million, on a cash and debt free basis.

Net sales of Igloo for the previous 12 months1 were USD 401 million (a growth of 24%), with an EBITDA margin of 10.1%

Sales and cost synergies are expected to generate annual improvements on EBITDA of approximately USD 50 million, to be realized within five years

The transaction is expected to be accretive to Dometic’s EPS in 2022

Closing is expected in Q4 2021, subject to regulatory approvals



