Dometic Buys Igloo for USD 677 Million
- (PLX AI) – Dometic will acquire Igloo for USD 677 million, on a cash and debt free basis.
- Net sales of Igloo for the previous 12 months1 were USD 401 million (a growth of 24%), with an EBITDA margin of 10.1%
- Sales and cost synergies are expected to generate annual improvements on EBITDA of approximately USD 50 million, to be realized within five years
- The transaction is expected to be accretive to Dometic’s EPS in 2022
- Closing is expected in Q4 2021, subject to regulatory approvals
