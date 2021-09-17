checkAd

Information about IHS Holding Limited


In the context of a potential initial public offering, IHS Holding Limited publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The registration statement in question has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities in question may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”).

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe and North America  in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, Tarkett, Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles, and Crisis Prevention Institute. Wendel often plays an active role as a controlling or significant shareholder in its portfolio companies. Wendel seeks to implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook – Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.


For more information:

Follow us on Twitter @WendelGroup

