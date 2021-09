BioGaia Set for Revenue Acceleration, Handelsbanken Says, Reiterating Buy Autor: PLX AI | 17.09.2021, 08:27 | 20 | 0 | 0 17.09.2021, 08:27 | (PLX AI) – BioGaia is primed for revenue acceleration, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. Price target SEK 590 implies 28% upsideBioGaia shares are historically powered by organic growth, and there is … (PLX AI) – BioGaia is primed for revenue acceleration, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. Price target SEK 590 implies 28% upsideBioGaia shares are historically powered by organic growth, and there is … (PLX AI) – BioGaia is primed for revenue acceleration, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.

Price target SEK 590 implies 28% upside

BioGaia shares are historically powered by organic growth, and there is potential for a re-acceleration of growth now, Handelsbanken said

BioGaia could post average organic growth of 10% through 2025, which should boost the share price: Handelsbanken

Investors would also reward BioGaia for the right probiotic acquisition, the analysts said



