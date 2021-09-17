BioGaia Set for Revenue Acceleration, Handelsbanken Says, Reiterating Buy
- (PLX AI) – BioGaia is primed for revenue acceleration, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- Price target SEK 590 implies 28% upside
- BioGaia shares are historically powered by organic growth, and there is potential for a re-acceleration of growth now, Handelsbanken said
- BioGaia could post average organic growth of 10% through 2025, which should boost the share price: Handelsbanken
- Investors would also reward BioGaia for the right probiotic acquisition, the analysts said
