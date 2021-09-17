checkAd

BioGaia Set for Revenue Acceleration, Handelsbanken Says, Reiterating Buy

Autor: PLX AI
17.09.2021, 08:27  |  20   |   |   

(PLX AI) – BioGaia is primed for revenue acceleration, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. Price target SEK 590 implies 28% upsideBioGaia shares are historically powered by organic growth, and there is …

  • (PLX AI) – BioGaia is primed for revenue acceleration, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
  • Price target SEK 590 implies 28% upside
  • BioGaia shares are historically powered by organic growth, and there is potential for a re-acceleration of growth now, Handelsbanken said
  • BioGaia could post average organic growth of 10% through 2025, which should boost the share price: Handelsbanken
  • Investors would also reward BioGaia for the right probiotic acquisition, the analysts said
Biogaia Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioGaia Set for Revenue Acceleration, Handelsbanken Says, Reiterating Buy (PLX AI) – BioGaia is primed for revenue acceleration, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. Price target SEK 590 implies 28% upsideBioGaia shares are historically powered by organic growth, and there is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Daimler Truck: Deppen Succeeds Schick as China/Japan/India Head
Jenoptik to More Than Double Production at Dresden Faciliy
Thales Says Australian Submarine Program Won't Significantly Impact Financial Targets
Caliditas Says MAA Review of Nefecon Delayed 3 Months in Europe
Borussia Dortmund to Raise EUR 86.5 Million Selling New Shares at EUR 4.70
Mgnora to Build Green Maritime Fuel Production Facility in Norway
Vestas Gets 240 MW Wind Turbine Order in USA in Repowering Project
GEA Gets High Double-Digit Million Euro Order for Novozymes Factory
Calliditas Competitor Travere Outlicenses IgAN Therapy to Vifor Pharma
Titel
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Electrolux Falls 4% After Warning on Component Shortages: Dagens Industri
Bonesupport Falls Nearly 40% as Study Setback Delays U.S. Approval
Tomra Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrades to Sell
Nordic Paper Stocks Dive After Danske Downgrades
Vivendi to Distribute up to 60% of UMG Capital to Vivendi as Dividend in Kind
Electrolux Shares Recover Some Losses as Company Says Supply Chain Email Doesn't Have New ...
Calliditas Seen Falling at Least 10% After FDA Delays Nefecon
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million