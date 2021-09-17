checkAd

Share repurchase programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Noerresundby, Denmark, 17 September 2021
Announcement no. 50/2021


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 38 dated 25. November 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 50 million and no more than 500,000 shares in the period from 25 November 2020 to 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 10 September 2021 to 16 September 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average
purchase price 		Transaction
value in DKK
Accumulated, latest announcement 254,870 194.32 49,525,960
10 September 2021 400 178.23 71,292
13 September 2021 300 180.07 54,021
14 September 2021 300 180.10 54,030
15 September 2021 400 180.07 72,028
16 September 2021 500 177.32 88,660
Accumulated under the programme 256,770 194.20 49,865,991

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 502,156 of treasury shares, corresponding to 5.81% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,642,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk

Attachment





