checkAd

World’s First LoRa SoC from STMicroelectronics is Making Farming Smarter

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.09.2021, 09:00  |  41   |   |   


World’s First LoRa SoC from STMicroelectronics is Making Farming Smarter

  • LoRa Long-Range Low-Power Wide-Area Networking (LPWAN) to automate rubber-tapping plantation in Hainan, China in first-of-its-kind design-win

  • Automation and monitoring improve yields 2-3x over manual tapping while significantly reducing injury risks to workers

China, September 17, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has announced a design win for STM32WLE5*, the world’s first LoRa System-on-Chip (SoC). The customer application, developed by automated rubber-tapping specialist CIHEVEA, uses the low-power networking to revolutionize the automation of extracting latex from rubber trees. CIHEVEA has equipped more than 200,000 rubber trees within its Hainan rubber-tree plantation with its innovative solution to improve rubber-tapping productivity and output capacity.

The ST LoRa SoC acts as a highly efficient, low-power communication hub and control center for the Rubber Tapping Robot from CIHEVEA. The robot also includes two precision motors and a series of environmental sensors that monitor weather conditions, including temperature, air pressure, and humidity. Clamped to the tree, the STM32WLE5 transmits the sensors’ data to a mesh gateway via a dedicated LoRa application network server, where the server can monitor, test and debug, and coordinate the robots in the field. Once all pre-set conditions are met, the SoC triggers the rubber tapping motors to perform autonomous cutting, which usually happens very early in the morning.

Leveraging the cost-effective, high-efficiency STM32WLE5 and LoRa networking, CIHEVEA’s novel solution increases latex yield by 2-3x while minimizing damage to trees, prolonging the trees’ productive lifespan. In addition to improving yields and extending asset lifetimes, the rubber-tapping robot also resolves chronic labor challenges, as tree tapping can be difficult and dangerous for human workers.

The STM32WLE5 is an ultra-low power multi-modulation wireless SoC microcontroller that combines an Arm Cortex‐M4 core running at 48 MHz, a sub-GHz radio allowing long range connectivity, and a proven collection of ST-designed peripherals. Delivering high-performance while operating from a package as small as 5mm x 5mm (UFBGA), the STM32WLE5 is both cost-effective and meets the robustness and performance requirements of the agriculture industry. The STM32WLEx microcontroller is also an open platform supporting LoRa, (G)FSK, (G)MSK, and BPSK modulations.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

World’s First LoRa SoC from STMicroelectronics is Making Farming Smarter World’s First LoRa SoC from STMicroelectronics is Making Farming Smarter LoRa Long-Range Low-Power Wide-Area Networking (LPWAN) to automate rubber-tapping plantation in Hainan, China in first-of-its-kind design-win Automation and monitoring improve …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Gold’n Futures Announces Engagement of GoldSpot Discoveries for Its Hercules Gold Project in ...
Repligen Announces Agreement to Acquire Avitide Inc.
Kelly Launches Program to Connect Job Seekers Who Have a Criminal Record with Companies in Need of ...
Healthpeak Properties Selects View Smart Windows for Second Large-Scale Development in San Diego
Autolus Therapeutics provides an update on its manufacturing facility in Stevenage, UK
Instil Bio Presents Subset Analysis of Patients with Checkpoint-Refractory Advanced Melanoma from ...
ALX Oncology Announces Initiation of Investigator-Sponsored Trial of Evorpacept (ALX148) in ...
Chindata Group Participates in China’s First Green Power Transaction
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Emerging as Leader in Pursuit of More-Effective Hypertension Treatment
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...