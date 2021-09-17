Brightpearl Acquires Inventory Planner, Giving Savvy Merchants Better Ways To Accurately Predict Demand

checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.09.2021
BRISTOL, England and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightpearl has acquired Inventory Planner, a market-leading demand planning tool that enables e-commerce retailers to forecast inventory and optimise stock.   

With this acquisition, Brightpearl expands its technology offering to include advanced forecasting expertise. This pairs with its core operating system for retail, which supports rapid scale, first class automation and out of the box connectivity.

It also marks the first milestone in a longer-term strategy to make Brightpearl the top destination for best-in-class products which can streamline backend operations and support rapid scalability.

The move will see Inventory Planner running as a separate division of Brightpearl, with the parent company executing a significant  programme of investment to evolve and enhance the Inventory Planner brand and expand its business.

Brightpearl is a leading Retail Operating System which works with some of the world's largest retail brands.

The winning combination of Inventory Planner and Brightpearl will allow merchants to connect historical sales data to Brightpearl's powerful, built-for-retail operating system - delivering hugely improved margins and boosting customer satisfaction.

Inventory Planner has 2,060 customers, primarily in English-speaking countries, 60% of which are between $1m and $100m GMV. Many subscribe via direct download from an app store such as Shopify. Merchants can utilize the tool to quickly visualise trends, and configure advanced reporting and notifications to help run their business by exception.

Derek O'Carroll, CEO of Brightpearl, said: "We're thrilled to announce the acquisition of Inventory Planner and to be able to offer this best-in-class solution as an extension of the Brightpearl network. We're also excited about the addition of Inventory Planner's experienced and talented team to the wider Brightpearl family.

"Our deal with Inventory Planner signals the first step in our mission to give modern merchants the freedom to easily deploy commerce experiences on their own terms, with access to the very best retail technology products - empowering them to break away from jack-of-all-trades legacy systems."

"This evolution of our relationship with Brightpearl will allow Inventory Planner to better serve its current and future clients as we tap into the full potential of our integrated solution and offer a cutting edge demand forecasting technology to the fast-growing merchants," said Inventory Planner co-founder, Oleg Smirnov.

