flatexDEGIRO's trading platform receives special prize in the 'Champions of Digital Transformation 2021' study

- Comprehensive digital applications and highest cyber security standards allow customers to trade all shares and securities easily and securely from their smartphone or computer

- All customers to benefit from the use of latest information technology through the introduction of innovative offers in the upcoming evolution of the trading app

- High development speed and scalability of the platform proven with 100% of employees working mobile

Frankfurt am Main - The innovative trading platform of flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's leading and fastest-growing online broker for retail investors, was yesterday awarded the "Special Prize for Platforms" as part of this year's study "Champions of Digital Transformation 2021". The study was conducted by the strategy and management consultancy Infront Consulting with the support of its media partner, the business magazine CAPITAL. flatexDEGIRO's trading platform convinced both customers and employees.

In particular, the high level of innovation, the level of cyber security and the significant development progress were convincing, especially in light of the special Covid challenges in recent months. With around 500 of the Group's 1,000 employees working in IT, its own data centers in Germany with its own community cloud and an agile development strategy, flatexDEGIRO is able to process every day up to 3 billion price feeds, settle over 1 million securities transactions daily and to provide new functionalities on a weekly basis.

Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO AG, says: "Receiving this special award fills us all with great pride. As a technology leader, our proprietary trading platform is at the heart of our company's success. On average, we have doubled our customer base every 24 months in recent years, and we aim to grow from 2 million to 7-8 million customers by 2026. Most modern technology, innovative processes and our outstanding teams enable us to be a highly reliable and secure partner for all retail investors who want to take control of their own financial future, while offering continuous product and service innovations."