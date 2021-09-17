checkAd

Maersk Keeps Rising as New Guidance Upgrade Shows Cash Payout Potential, Analysts Say

Autor: PLX AI
17.09.2021, 09:05  |  11   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Maersk shares rose another 1% at the open as another guidance upgrade yesterday leaves the company in a position to return significant cash to shareholders, analysts said. There is limited downside risk to spot rates given the current …

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk shares rose another 1% at the open as another guidance upgrade yesterday leaves the company in a position to return significant cash to shareholders, analysts said.
  • There is limited downside risk to spot rates given the current levels of congestion, Danske Bank said, lifting its recommendation on Maersk to hold from sell and raising the price target to DKK 21,000 from DKK 16,000
  • Maersk pay out potential could lead to a yield of 14-16%, Danske said
  • Maersk is turning into a cash machine, SEB said
  • The company has significant potential for cash return to shareholders, and with a dividend policy of 30-50% payout ratio, it could potentially pay out DKK 10,070 per share over 2 years: SEB
  • The windfall will ripple into the coming years, Carnegie said
  • Kepler Cheuvreux reiterated a buy rating on Maersk with price target DKK 22,900


A.P. Moeller - Maersk (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maersk Keeps Rising as New Guidance Upgrade Shows Cash Payout Potential, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Maersk shares rose another 1% at the open as another guidance upgrade yesterday leaves the company in a position to return significant cash to shareholders, analysts said. There is limited downside risk to spot rates given the current …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jenoptik to More Than Double Production at Dresden Faciliy
Thales Says Australian Submarine Program Won't Significantly Impact Financial Targets
Borussia Dortmund to Raise EUR 86.5 Million Selling New Shares at EUR 4.70
Caliditas Says MAA Review of Nefecon Delayed 3 Months in Europe
Mgnora to Build Green Maritime Fuel Production Facility in Norway
Vestas Gets 240 MW Wind Turbine Order in USA in Repowering Project
GEA Gets High Double-Digit Million Euro Order for Novozymes Factory
DoorDash Rises as Bank of America Upgrades on Growth Prospects
RWE Qualifies as Bidder for 270 MW Floating Offshore Wind Project in France
Maersk Raises Outlook Again as Freight Rates Remain Exceptional
Titel
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Electrolux Falls 4% After Warning on Component Shortages: Dagens Industri
Tomra Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrades to Sell
Nordic Paper Stocks Dive After Danske Downgrades
Vivendi to Distribute up to 60% of UMG Capital to Vivendi as Dividend in Kind
Electrolux Shares Recover Some Losses as Company Says Supply Chain Email Doesn't Have New ...
Calliditas Seen Falling at Least 10% After FDA Delays Nefecon
Siemens Is Undervalued, BofA Says, Reiterating Buy
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.09.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Höheres Gewinnziel stützt Moeller-Maersk und Hapag-Lloyd
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Maersk Raises Outlook Again as Freight Rates Remain Exceptional
PLX AI | Analysen
14.09.21Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, Kuehne+Nagel Upgraded at Deutsche on Continued Upside
PLX AI | Analysen