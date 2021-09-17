Maersk Keeps Rising as New Guidance Upgrade Shows Cash Payout Potential, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 17.09.2021, 09:05 | 11 | 0 | 0 17.09.2021, 09:05 | (PLX AI) – Maersk shares rose another 1% at the open as another guidance upgrade yesterday leaves the company in a position to return significant cash to shareholders, analysts said. There is limited downside risk to spot rates given the current … (PLX AI) – Maersk shares rose another 1% at the open as another guidance upgrade yesterday leaves the company in a position to return significant cash to shareholders, analysts said. There is limited downside risk to spot rates given the current … (PLX AI) – Maersk shares rose another 1% at the open as another guidance upgrade yesterday leaves the company in a position to return significant cash to shareholders, analysts said.

There is limited downside risk to spot rates given the current levels of congestion, Danske Bank said, lifting its recommendation on Maersk to hold from sell and raising the price target to DKK 21,000 from DKK 16,000

Maersk pay out potential could lead to a yield of 14-16%, Danske said

Maersk is turning into a cash machine, SEB said

The company has significant potential for cash return to shareholders, and with a dividend policy of 30-50% payout ratio, it could potentially pay out DKK 10,070 per share over 2 years: SEB

The windfall will ripple into the coming years, Carnegie said

Kepler Cheuvreux reiterated a buy rating on Maersk with price target DKK 22,900



