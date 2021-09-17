Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Lanxess Raises Prices for Hexanediol Due to Higher Energy Costs (PLX AI) – Lanxess increases prices for hexanediol by EUR 300 per metric ton.The reason for the adjustment is the significant rise in energy costs over the past monthsHDO is an important precursor for high performance coatings, fibers, adhesives, …



