checkAd

Lanxess Raises Prices for Hexanediol Due to Higher Energy Costs

Autor: PLX AI
17.09.2021, 09:06  |  44   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Lanxess increases prices for hexanediol by EUR 300 per metric ton.The reason for the adjustment is the significant rise in energy costs over the past monthsHDO is an important precursor for high performance coatings, fibers, adhesives, …

  • (PLX AI) – Lanxess increases prices for hexanediol by EUR 300 per metric ton.
  • The reason for the adjustment is the significant rise in energy costs over the past months
  • HDO is an important precursor for high performance coatings, fibers, adhesives, polyurethanes, polycarbonate diols, and a reactive diluent for epoxy resins
Lanxess Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lanxess Raises Prices for Hexanediol Due to Higher Energy Costs (PLX AI) – Lanxess increases prices for hexanediol by EUR 300 per metric ton.The reason for the adjustment is the significant rise in energy costs over the past monthsHDO is an important precursor for high performance coatings, fibers, adhesives, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Caliditas Says MAA Review of Nefecon Delayed 3 Months in Europe
Borussia Dortmund to Raise EUR 86.5 Million Selling New Shares at EUR 4.70
Vestas Gets 240 MW Wind Turbine Order in USA in Repowering Project
DoorDash Rises as Bank of America Upgrades on Growth Prospects
RWE Qualifies as Bidder for 270 MW Floating Offshore Wind Project in France
Maersk Raises Outlook Again as Freight Rates Remain Exceptional
SSAB Chairman Resigns; Evrell Proposed as Replacement
Nordea to Start Share Buyback up to EUR 2 Billion After Q3 Report
Nordea to Decide on Dividend on Oct. 1; May Pay Up To EUR 0.72 per Share
Camurus Says FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation in the US for CAM2029
Titel
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
Electrolux Falls 4% After Warning on Component Shortages: Dagens Industri
Tomra Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrades to Sell
Nordic Paper Stocks Dive After Danske Downgrades
Vivendi to Distribute up to 60% of UMG Capital to Vivendi as Dividend in Kind
Electrolux Shares Recover Some Losses as Company Says Supply Chain Email Doesn't Have New ...
Calliditas Seen Falling at Least 10% After FDA Delays Nefecon
Siemens Is Undervalued, BofA Says, Reiterating Buy
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.09.21BERENBERG stuft LANXESS AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
15.09.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax kommt weiter kaum vom Fleck
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.09.21ANALYSE/Credit Suisse: Portfolio-Umbau bei Lanxess sollte sich auszahlen
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
15.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Wenig Bewegung im frühen Handel
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.09.21Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Etwas schwächer erwartet - Chinadaten belasten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.09.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse hebt Lanxess auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 76 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
15.09.21CREDIT SUISSE stuft LANXESS AG auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
14.09.21WARBURG RESEARCH stuft LANXESS AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
08.09.21ROUNDUP: Chemie- und Pharmabranche plant höhere Forschungsausgaben
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Chemie- und Pharmabranche plant höhere Forschungsausgaben
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten