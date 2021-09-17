Grifols acquires Tiancheng Pharmaceutical Holdings, the largest shareholder of Biotest, to increase patients' access to plasma therapies
- Grifols agrees to acquire the existing share capital of Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings for EUR 1,100 million. Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings is the owner of 90% of Biotest ordinary shares and 1% of Biotest preferred shares
- The transaction values Biotest's Equity at EUR 1.6 billion. Grifols launches a voluntary tender offer for the shares of Biotest
- Biotest is a German public listed healthcare company specialized in innovative hematology and clinical immunology with an attractive pipeline with novel proteins that complement Grifols' product portfolio
- By joining forces, Biotest and Grifols will increase plasma therapies availability, ensuring greater patient access to plasma medicines across the world
- This acquisition will notably strengthen Grifols' industry positioning by accelerating and expanding its pipeline and commercial footprint and allowing the company to improve its plasma economics and margins
- Innovative therapies, revenue and cost synergies are projected to create additional significant value, driving revenue growth and margin expansion: over EUR 7 billion in combined revenues, more than EUR 2 billion in EBITDA, 30%+ EBITDA margin and a leverage ratio below 3.5x by 2024
- The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and conditions and is expected to close by the end of the first semester of 2022
BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE:GRF) (MCE:GRF.P) (NASDAQ:GRFS), a global healthcare leader with a track record of more than 110 years dedicated to enhancing people's health and well-being and a forerunner in plasma-derived medicines, transfusion diagnostics and hospital pharmacy solutions, today announced its agreement with Tiancheng International Investment Ltd. (private company registered in Hong Kong) to acquire 100% of the shares of Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG, German company owner of 89.88% of Biotest ordinary shares and 1.08% of Biotest preferred shares for EUR 773 million and a loan in the amount of EUR 313 million.
