Grifols acquires Tiancheng Pharmaceutical Holdings, the largest shareholder of Biotest, to increase patients' access to plasma therapies

Grifols agrees to acquire the existing share capital of Tiancheng ( Germany ) Pharmaceutical Holdings for EUR 1,100 million . Tiancheng ( Germany ) Pharmaceutical Holdings is the owner of 90% of Biotest ordinary shares and 1% of Biotest preferred shares

The transaction values Biotest's Equity at EUR 1.6 billion . Grifols launches a voluntary tender offer for the shares of Biotest

Biotest is a German public listed healthcare company specialized in innovative hematology and clinical immunology with an attractive pipeline with novel proteins that complement Grifols' product portfolio

By joining forces, Biotest and Grifols will increase plasma therapies availability, ensuring greater patient access to plasma medicines across the world

This acquisition will notably strengthen Grifols' industry positioning by accelerating and expanding its pipeline and commercial footprint and allowing the company to improve its plasma economics and margins

Innovative therapies, revenue and cost synergies are projected to create additional significant value, driving revenue growth and margin expansion: over EUR 7 billion in combined revenues, more than EUR 2 billion in EBITDA, 30%+ EBITDA margin and a leverage ratio below 3.5x by 2024

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and conditions and is expected to close by the end of the first semester of 2022

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE:GRF) (MCE:GRF.P) (NASDAQ:GRFS), a global healthcare leader with a track record of more than 110 years dedicated to enhancing people's health and well-being and a forerunner in plasma-derived medicines, transfusion diagnostics and hospital pharmacy solutions, today announced its agreement with Tiancheng International Investment Ltd. (private company registered in Hong Kong) to acquire 100% of the shares of Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG, German company owner of 89.88% of Biotest ordinary shares and 1.08% of Biotest preferred shares for EUR 773 million and a loan in the amount of EUR 313 million.