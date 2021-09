HusCompagniet Rises 3%; Nordea Says Buy Despite Cooling Housing Market Autor: PLX AI | 17.09.2021, 09:15 | 29 | 0 | 0 17.09.2021, 09:15 | (PLX AI) – HusCompagniet shares rose more than 3% in early trading as Nordea analysts reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock. The housing market is starting to cool in Denmark, but this was expected after the boom in the first half of the … (PLX AI) – HusCompagniet shares rose more than 3% in early trading as Nordea analysts reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock. The housing market is starting to cool in Denmark, but this was expected after the boom in the first half of the … (PLX AI) – HusCompagniet shares rose more than 3% in early trading as Nordea analysts reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock.

The housing market is starting to cool in Denmark, but this was expected after the boom in the first half of the year, Nordea said

The bank maintained a price target of DKK 220 from HusCompagniet, which implies an upside of almost 70%



HusCompagniet A / S Aktie





