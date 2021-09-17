HusCompagniet Rises 3%; Nordea Says Buy Despite Cooling Housing Market
- (PLX AI) – HusCompagniet shares rose more than 3% in early trading as Nordea analysts reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock.
- The housing market is starting to cool in Denmark, but this was expected after the boom in the first half of the year, Nordea said
- The bank maintained a price target of DKK 220 from HusCompagniet, which implies an upside of almost 70%
