Storebrand Rises as Kepler Cheuvreux Upgrades to Hold
(PLX AI) – Storebrand rose nearly 2% in early trading after Kepler Cheuvreux said the stock was no longer expensive and upgraded its recommendation to hold from reduce.Storebrand's solvency should benefit from a recovery in interest rates and a …
(PLX AI) – Storebrand rose nearly 2% in early trading after Kepler Cheuvreux said the stock was no longer expensive and upgraded its recommendation to hold from reduce.Storebrand's solvency should benefit from a recovery in interest rates and a …
- (PLX AI) – Storebrand rose nearly 2% in early trading after Kepler Cheuvreux said the stock was no longer expensive and upgraded its recommendation to hold from reduce.
- Storebrand's solvency should benefit from a recovery in interest rates and a higher volatility adjustment, Kepler said
- Storebrand has underperformed the insurance sector, and now it can catch up: Kepler
- The company should be able to start buying back shares in 2023: Kepler
- Kepler raised the price target on Storebrand to NOK 80 from NOK 76
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare