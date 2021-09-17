Storebrand Rises as Kepler Cheuvreux Upgrades to Hold Autor: PLX AI | 17.09.2021, 09:21 | 33 | 0 | 0 17.09.2021, 09:21 | (PLX AI) – Storebrand rose nearly 2% in early trading after Kepler Cheuvreux said the stock was no longer expensive and upgraded its recommendation to hold from reduce.Storebrand's solvency should benefit from a recovery in interest rates and a … (PLX AI) – Storebrand rose nearly 2% in early trading after Kepler Cheuvreux said the stock was no longer expensive and upgraded its recommendation to hold from reduce.Storebrand's solvency should benefit from a recovery in interest rates and a … (PLX AI) – Storebrand rose nearly 2% in early trading after Kepler Cheuvreux said the stock was no longer expensive and upgraded its recommendation to hold from reduce.

Storebrand's solvency should benefit from a recovery in interest rates and a higher volatility adjustment, Kepler said

Storebrand has underperformed the insurance sector, and now it can catch up: Kepler

The company should be able to start buying back shares in 2023: Kepler

Kepler raised the price target on Storebrand to NOK 80 from NOK 76



