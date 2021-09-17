checkAd

Love Hemp Receives Initial Amazon Order

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE: LIFE) (OTCQB: WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce that it has received its initial order from Amazon.

Love Hemp was invited by Amazon to join its limited range of CBD products listed on amazon.co.uk. Following a rigorous compliance process, a number of Love Hemp SKUs have been ordered by Amazon and will be available to purchase on amazon.co.uk shortly. The Company expects this available product range to increase as the authorisation process continues.

As an Amazon Vendor, Love Hemp will also have its own dedicated virtual store through which Amazon and the Company will conduct marketing activities to drive awareness and visibility of Love Hemp products. Operating on the Amazon Vendor platform, Amazon will place orders with Love Hemp in order to fulfil consumer orders from Amazon's central depot. These orders will be shipped across the UK and into Europe.

Tony Calamita, Chief Executive Officer of Love Hemp Group commented: "Securing an invitation, and fulfilling the compliance required, to list our products on Amazon is a significant achievement for Love Hemp. It is further validation of our brand strength and product quality as well as the rapidly changing sentiment of retail giants to offer premium CBD products to their consumers.

Our presence on amazon.co.uk opens a new major online sales channel for Love Hemp. We look forward to building on this initial order and the successful opening of the Love Hemp virtual store."

About Love Hemp Group

Love Hemp Group is one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers.The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics, topicals and vapes. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE:LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

