Really Simple Systems Releases New Integration with Microsoft 365

International CRM software provider, Really Simple Systems, releases a new integration with Microsoft 365 for contacts and calendars.

PETERSFIELD, England, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud software developer and vendor, Really Simple Systems, has launched of a new integration between its popular CRM and Microsoft 365, enhancing its platform integration with Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Calendars, Contacts and Single Sign-On tools.

This new integration means users of Microsoft business applications can seamlessly connect their Microsoft 365 account with Really Simple Systems CRM, giving the ability to add and edit contacts, manage tasks and sales opportunities, and so preserve a complete record of their interactions.

Using the Microsoft 365 integration, Really Simple Systems' customers can easily synchronize their contact and calendar entries from within the CRM, without duplication across platforms. The automated synchronization means users will be able to maintain their contact records and keep calendars updated in real-time, without leaving the CRM.

John Paterson, founder and CEO at Really Simple Systems, commented: "The Really Simple Systems CRM integration with Microsoft 365 is our latest move to support small and mid-sized businesses, providing a streamlined user experience that supports their growth and relationship management. We know from feedback this is a popular development for our customers, helping them move to a full cloud working environment."

The Really Simple Systems CRM Microsoft 365 integration compliments the company's existing email integration, MailSync, and Single Sign-On integration through Microsoft Azure.

Paterson continues: "This integration helps our CRM users to keep everything in one place. Not only is their data kept clean and up to date it also means that nothing falls through the gaps and gets forgotten."

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM software. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Royal Academy of Arts, British Museum and NHS. Featuring integrated modules for email marketing and customer service, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

