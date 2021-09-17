RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 17.09.2021, 10:07 | 12 | 0 | 0 17.09.2021, 10:07 | Auction date 2021-09-17 Loan 1059 Coupon 1.00 % ISIN-code SE0007125927 Maturity 2026-11-12 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 1,000 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 2 Number of accepted bids 1 Average yield -0.028 Lowest accepted yield -0.028 Highest yield -0.028 % accepted at lowest yield 100.00

Auction date 2021-09-17 Loan 1062 Coupon 0.125 % ISIN-code SE0013935319 Maturity 2031-05-12 Tendered volume, SEK mln 750 +/- 350 Volume offered, SEK mln 1,750 Volume bought, SEK mln 750 Number of bids 5 Number of accepted bids 1 Average yield 0.277 Lowest accepted yield 0.277 Highest yield 0.277 % accepted at lowest yield 100.00













