RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
|Auction date
|2021-09-17
|Loan
|1059
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007125927
|Maturity
|2026-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,000
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|2
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|-0.028
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.028
|Highest yield
|-0.028
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2021-09-17
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|750 +/- 350
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,750
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|5
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.277
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.277
|Highest yield
|0.277
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
