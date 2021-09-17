checkAd

RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

17.09.2021, 10:07   

Auction date 2021-09-17
Loan 1059
Coupon 1.00 %
ISIN-code SE0007125927
Maturity 2026-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln 1,000
Volume bought, SEK mln 500
Number of bids 2
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield -0.028
Lowest accepted yield -0.028
Highest yield -0.028
% accepted at lowest yield        100.00


Auction date 2021-09-17
Loan 1062
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013935319
Maturity 2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 750 +/- 350
Volume offered, SEK mln 1,750
Volume bought, SEK mln 750
Number of bids 5
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 0.277
Lowest accepted yield 0.277
Highest yield 0.277
% accepted at lowest yield        100.00








