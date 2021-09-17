checkAd

Rheinmetall Gets Framework Contract from Bundeswehr

Autor: PLX AI
17.09.2021, 10:03  |  13   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Rheinmetall gets framework contract from Bundeswehr as part of its “Deployed Operations Support” project.Rheinmetall is one of three companies selected by the Bundeswehr to serve as a strategic partner for deployed operations supportThe …

  • (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall gets framework contract from Bundeswehr as part of its “Deployed Operations Support” project.
  • Rheinmetall is one of three companies selected by the Bundeswehr to serve as a strategic partner for deployed operations support
  • The contract has an initial duration of four years, with a triple option for a one-year extension
  • Rheinmetall has set up a company for this purpose, Rheinmetall Project Solutions GmbH, which will consolidate and develop resources and capabilities necessary for operational support of this kind and seek to provide services on a long-term basis
  • This new business area will operate in close collaboration with Rheinmetall Canada


