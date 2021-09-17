Rheinmetall Gets Framework Contract from Bundeswehr
(PLX AI) – Rheinmetall gets framework contract from Bundeswehr as part of its “Deployed Operations Support” project.Rheinmetall is one of three companies selected by the Bundeswehr to serve as a strategic partner for deployed operations supportThe …
- (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall gets framework contract from Bundeswehr as part of its “Deployed Operations Support” project.
- Rheinmetall is one of three companies selected by the Bundeswehr to serve as a strategic partner for deployed operations support
- The contract has an initial duration of four years, with a triple option for a one-year extension
- Rheinmetall has set up a company for this purpose, Rheinmetall Project Solutions GmbH, which will consolidate and develop resources and capabilities necessary for operational support of this kind and seek to provide services on a long-term basis
- This new business area will operate in close collaboration with Rheinmetall Canada
