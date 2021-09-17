Rheinmetall Gets Framework Contract from Bundeswehr Autor: PLX AI | 17.09.2021, 10:03 | 13 | 0 | 0 17.09.2021, 10:03 | (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall gets framework contract from Bundeswehr as part of its “Deployed Operations Support” project.Rheinmetall is one of three companies selected by the Bundeswehr to serve as a strategic partner for deployed operations supportThe … (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall gets framework contract from Bundeswehr as part of its “Deployed Operations Support” project.Rheinmetall is one of three companies selected by the Bundeswehr to serve as a strategic partner for deployed operations supportThe … (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall gets framework contract from Bundeswehr as part of its “Deployed Operations Support” project.

Rheinmetall is one of three companies selected by the Bundeswehr to serve as a strategic partner for deployed operations support

The contract has an initial duration of four years, with a triple option for a one-year extension

Rheinmetall has set up a company for this purpose, Rheinmetall Project Solutions GmbH, which will consolidate and develop resources and capabilities necessary for operational support of this kind and seek to provide services on a long-term basis

This new business area will operate in close collaboration with Rheinmetall Canada



